Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.07. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $107.21 and a 1-year high of $198.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

