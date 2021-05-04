Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,488 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.48 and a 200 day moving average of $213.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

