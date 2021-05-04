Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,667 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,998. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

