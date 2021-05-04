Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. 18,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

