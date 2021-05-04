Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.62. 121,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,717. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

