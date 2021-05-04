SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

