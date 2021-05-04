SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Raised by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,813. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

