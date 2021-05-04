SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 293,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

