SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,605. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $716.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

