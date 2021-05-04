SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,605. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $716.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.