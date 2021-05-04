SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $31,569.27 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005089 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,869,655 coins and its circulating supply is 9,776,032 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.