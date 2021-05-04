Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00277611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01166563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00731508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,486.19 or 0.99478300 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.