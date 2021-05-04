Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 104,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,781. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

