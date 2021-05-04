Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.96. 471,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40.

