Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,736 shares of company stock valued at $36,924,076 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $8.14 on Tuesday, reaching $215.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,737. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $155.08 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average is $230.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

