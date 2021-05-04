Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sonora Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in UGI by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 208,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in UGI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

