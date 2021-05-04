Sonora Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in VEREIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

NYSE VER traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.