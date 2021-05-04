Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

