SnowSwap Price Reaches $32.32 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $637,991.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $32.32 or 0.00059321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00267308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.20 or 0.01162096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00734367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.79 or 1.00003672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

