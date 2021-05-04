Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,953.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,953 ($51.65) and last traded at GBX 3,717 ($48.56), with a volume of 66806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,714 ($48.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,492.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,424.78.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.87 ($1.03) per share. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Smurfit Kappa Group news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total value of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.