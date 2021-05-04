Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,623 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

LON:SKG traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,689 ($48.20). The stock had a trading volume of 765,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,724. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,318 ($30.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,953 ($51.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,492.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,424.78. The stock has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

In other Smurfit Kappa Group news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total transaction of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

