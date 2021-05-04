Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.51. 75,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,158,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.