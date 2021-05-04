Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE SNN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. 28,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

