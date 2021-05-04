SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $199.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.18 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock remained flat at $$10.63 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,044. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

