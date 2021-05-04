Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,516 shares of company stock worth $20,661,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.