SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 2,418,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

