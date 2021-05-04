Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sleep Number worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.