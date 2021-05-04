SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $412.11 million and approximately $93.07 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00086876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00069938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.00871613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.39 or 0.10102038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044477 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

