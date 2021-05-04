SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SITC stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.