Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 4,257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SINGF opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
