Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 4,257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGF opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.