Silvercorp Metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 30,183 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,881% compared to the average daily volume of 1,524 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

