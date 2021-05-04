Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.25 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Silgan stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

