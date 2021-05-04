Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) Insider Purchases A$22,000.00 in Stock

Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) insider Michael Goldsworthy purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($15,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company also develops cREO technology for the integration of various compound semiconductor devices with silicon wafer-based production techniques. Silex Systems Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.