Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Short Interest Update

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 721.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Sig Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

