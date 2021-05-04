Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 38,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,302. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

