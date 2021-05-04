Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €56.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.28 ($57.98).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.54.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.