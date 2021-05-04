Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €56.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.28 ($57.98).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.54.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

