SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.
NASDAQ SIBN traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 25,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,842. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.