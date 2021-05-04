Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 170 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.