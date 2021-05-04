Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 558,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

