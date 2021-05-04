Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.