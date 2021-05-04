Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

