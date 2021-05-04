Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.73. The company has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $331.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

