Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,225 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,644,000.

GDX stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

