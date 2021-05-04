Short Interest in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Rises By 24.3%

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

VCRA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 191,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,163. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.16 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

