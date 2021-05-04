Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Decreases By 15.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

