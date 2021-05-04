Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Drops By 24.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

