Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Increases By 28.4%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.4 days.

TVAHF stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

