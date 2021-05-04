Short Interest in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Drops By 21.1%

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 730.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.