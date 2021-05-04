Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 23.2%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.