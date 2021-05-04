Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 23.2%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.