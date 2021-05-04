Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Rises By 29.3%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities lowered shares of StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of GNWSF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,307. StageZero Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.02.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

